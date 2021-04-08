Allbirds Has New Eco-Friendly Tees For Us To Obsess Over

Last fall, Allbirds collectively gave our fall wardrobes an eco-friendly refresh with its first-ever foray into apparel. Chunky wool-blend sweaters, recycled puffers, and one perfectly airy tee all figured heavily into the lineup — and, today, the sustainable brand is unveiling two more t-shirt styles we already want to live throughout all the warm-weather days. The TrinoXO Classic Fit TrinoXO Tee and TrinoXO Long Sleeve Tee just joined the fan-favorite ranks of Allbirds' inaugural cropped & boxy style as a take on the classic crew with a body-skimming fit that's not too snug nor too loose.
TrinoXO refers to the name of the brand's proprietary eco-knit, which is made from 65% Tencel and 30% merino wool — it's a blend our fashion writer, Emily Ruane, describes as silky-soft while having "the weight of a perfectly broken-in thrifted piece." At $48 and $58, respectively, it's not as easy on the wallet as those cotton five-packs from the big-box stores — but, between the whisper-light feel, breathability, odor-reducing benefits, and environmentally-friendly angle, we'd say it's worth the investment. The unique colorways range from terracotta to misty grey along with the neutral basics, too, like off-white and black — peep a few of our favorites below and shop the full eco-collection of t-shirt perfection here.
