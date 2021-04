Who Is Them For? Because It’s Not Us.

We know how evil racism is — we've lived it, after all — but Them takes that torture to the extreme, as if relishing in the brutality against this Black family. Scene after scene, we see the Emorys suffering with no respite, battling both natural and supernatural forces put in place solely to torment them. It's technically historically accurate and true to the gore expected of the horror genre, but this level of endless, senseless violence against Black people is almost an impossible pill to swallow. And unlike so many of the other Black horror stories that we've loved and rewatched (even through our fingers), our protagonists don't even clearly come on the other side victorious . An oddly-placed soundtrack of Nina Simone’s “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” is meant to be the only balm to soothe our wounded psyches after 10 long episodes of giving Black people hell.