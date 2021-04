Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project Is A Very Big Deal

One of the most stunning revelations of Harry and Meghan's televised sit-down was the Duke's reveal that he had been cutoff financially after stepping back from the Royal Family . As a result, Harry said, he and Meghan had to live on the inheritance that his mother Prince Diana left for him after she passed until they were able to find their own independent source of income . Thankfully, it didn't take long for the couple to secure the bag; in time, the former royals landed multi-million dollar deals with Disney Spotify , and Netflix