Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project Is A Very Big Deal

Weeks after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey (and the royal scramble that followed), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already on to bigger and better things, like launching their multimedia empire. Next on their list? A Netflix takeover, starting with a project that is especially close to their hearts.
One of the most stunning revelations of Harry and Meghan's televised sit-down was the Duke's reveal that he had been cutoff financially after stepping back from the Royal Family. As a result, Harry said, he and Meghan had to live on the inheritance that his mother Prince Diana left for him after she passed until they were able to find their own independent source of income. Thankfully, it didn't take long for the couple to secure the bag; in time, the former royals landed multi-million dollar deals with Disney, Spotify, and Netflix.
After months of top secret behind-the-scenes planning, Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project has officially been announced. Heart of Invictus is an upcoming Archewell Productions docuseries that will delve deep into the famous Invictus Games, specifically looking at the road to the 2022 event set to take place in The Netherlands. If you're not familiar with the global sports competition, the Invictus Games bring wounded, injured and sick military veterans from all over the world together to compete in a bevy of sports events; some of the matches include archery, wheelchair rugby, and powerlifting.
Harry has been a prominent patron of the Invictus Games since the very first competition in 2014, and the strong connection makes a lot of sense — as a military veteran himself, it's no wonder that the prince is so dedicated to the global community of service personnel. That's also probably why he's highlighting the cause even further by executive producing Heart of Invictus and even making a cameo in the docuseries.
“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve,” said Harry in an official statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."
"As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”
Heart of Invictus will be the first Archewell Productions project on Netflix, but it's only paving the way for even more content from the Sussexes down the line; the rollout reportedly includes feature films, children's shows, and even scripted TV content.