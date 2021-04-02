With the arrival of spring comes the need to refresh the wardrobe from top to bottom — and by bottom, I mean underwear. If you’re anything like me, you’ve had one too many pairs of worn-out briefs hidden in the back of your intimates drawer for 12 months too long. But now, thanks to the size-inclusive lingerie retailer UNDERCLUB, there’s an excuse to wave yesterday’s underwear goodbye, and in turn, welcome a fresh pair to our collection. The best part? It’s free.
At 11am EST on Friday, to celebrate the launch of its first-ever in-house collection, UNDERCLUB — known for its multi-brand subscription boxes, which come in sizes XS to 4XL — is giving away one pair of free underwear to the first 250 customers. All you have to do to get in on the action is promise to get rid of an old pair from your current collection. (No, you won’t need to provide proof... but don’t cheat the system.)
According to founder Katie Fritts, peopple are supposed to buy fresh underwear every six months, but that’s hardly the reality. "It's quite a shock when you realize you have decade-old underwear in your drawer,” she said in the press release. What better way to kick-start your clean-out than with a free pair of underwear?
The pairs that are up for grabs were inspired by feedback from over 30,000 members. “They’re comfortable, beautiful, and flattering — without any tradeoffs between fit and style,” Fritts tells Refinery29. “I love that our new high-waist pairs feel like they’re barely there, while also hugging the body in all the right places.” Try them out yourself on UNDERCLUB.com now.
