Although Hiram has been eliminated, there is still the matter of the angry white mob outside of the house, the multiple killings the Emorys committed to survive, and the reveal of Betty’s fate — all subjects Them has asked viewers to care about. “Day 10’s” closing sequence drops each of these threads entirely and purposefully. The Emorys leave the house on Palmer Drive and come face-to-face with their enraged neighbors and three police officers, who are on the other side of the fire barrier Lucky (somehow) magically enacted. The cops have their guns pulled and trained on the Emorys. Despite the intensity of the fire, the officers could still easily shoot through it to kill the Emorys, after everything they have been through.