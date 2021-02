From Black Wall Street To Bristol: The Past, Present and Future of Black Communities Around The World

Once outside the walls of inner Paris, The Goutte d’Or was incorporated into the city in the 1860s and populated in large part by successive waves of immigrants, mainly from French-speaking Africa AKA ‘Francophone’ countries, who continue being regarded as outsiders. From the 1920s, the area witnessed a substantial influx of people moving there from Algeria. In 1948 the area had 5,720 North Africans and by 1952 had between 5,500-6,400 residents, and had perceived to have become North African in the post-World War II period. As of circa 1995, the favoured locations for sub-Saharan African settlement in the city of Paris included the 18th, 19th and 20th arrondissements . La Gouette d’Or, in particular, has had a large number of North African and Sub-Saharan residents.