“I wanted to focus this collection on denim because I know it’s something [Universal Standard] does so beautifully," Moralioglu tells Refinery29. “We had been talking for a long time, and whenever I’m considering a collaboration, I want to explore something that’s new to me and something I can learn from. Universal Standard and their approach was so interesting and new to me.” This comes at a time where plus-size retail has taken a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Loft being the latest of a slew of companies to announce the discontinuation of its extended size options. But where the industry falls short, Universal Standard is ready to step in, bringing with it some of the top players in the fashion game. Erdem x Universal Standard marks the retailer’s fifth collab — following the likes of Goop, Adidas, Rodarte, and more — launched to push the boundaries of design at every level, and in every direction. Waldman hopes these partnerships can function as a blueprint for a more promising and broadly inclusive future in which fashion molds itself around the individual, not the other way around.