Then there's Page, who despite reportedly dating soccer player Emily Brown, is rumored to be an object of "fascination" of the newly single Ana De Armas . According to OK! Magazine , a source said that the actress was "over the moon" when Page recently joined the cast of her new Netflix thriller, The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and is reportedly "hoping to get to know him better once they start shooting in L.A." It all seems like perfect rumor mill fodder and nothing more, but getting excited about this stacked (hot) cast? Who among us?