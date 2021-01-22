Casey Affleck Adamantly Denies He Threw Ana de Armas’ Cutout In The Trash

After days of excruciating anticipation, Casey Affleck finally went on the record to address what we're calling Cutoutgate.
Right after the news broke that his brother Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas reportedly called it quits, a man who many thought looked just like Casey was photographed throwing a life-size cardboard cutout of de Armas into a trash outside outside Ben's home. Don't laugh, this is serious.
A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021
"No, that’s not me, and I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to,” he said. “A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn’t think of one, and a joke didn’t seem appropriate. And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me.”
Why was there a cardboard cutout of de Armas in existence to begin with, you ask? No clue. However, Affleck’s three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were spotted playing with the it over the summer.
Casey didn't stop at Cutoutgate. He went on to praise de Armas for both her character, calling her “the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person," as well as her acting, saying he predicts she will “win an Oscar” in 2022.
“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” he said. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”
It seems that Casey just wants Ben and de Armas to get along. He said that de Armas is "a catch" and neither of the two would have problems meeting somebody else, but thinks it would be best if they stayed together. "My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it because quarantine is not fun if you’re single.’”
