How TikTok Hauls Are Taking Some Of The Mystery Out Of Plus-Size Shopping

When the pandemic put a hold on in-store shopping, one of the leading complaints about online shopping was the inability to try things on before spending the money. After all, buying all the items we're interested in, many of which we know we’ll have to send back, is not only a waste of resources and time but, for many, financially impossible. What’s worse is trying to decipher the wild inconsistency of sizing among retailers (even in the same store, products labeled a size 14 can vary drastically; it’s even more confusing when brands use their own proprietary nomenclature for sizing). For plus-size shoppers though, this guessing game was a problem long before the pandemic, as most department stores and retailers that sell plus-sizes don’t carry them in stores, leaving plus-size women with no other option but to blindly online shop.