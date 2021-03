Tracee Ellis Ross Took A Cue From Timothée Chalamet For Her Latest Look

On Tuesday, for her virtual date with Jimmy Fallon, the black-ish star worked with her stylist, the formidable Karla Welch, to source a red, oversized suit by Sterling Ruby, the contemporary artist most known in fashion for his collaborations with Raf Simons, who started his own fashion label called S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. The suit features passages from The Night Before Christmas and was worn with pieces from Ross’ own wardrobe, including lace-up boots from the celebrity favorite Gucci x North Face collaboration (see: fit pics from J.Lo, Jodie Turner-Smith, and A$AP Rocky ) and “cutie old” Celine hoops. In full, it was a look just bold enough for a TV interview filmed on your sofa; no more, no less.