Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2021

The advent of spring means the start of a new beginning, and the potential for growth, even in what’s felt like the most stagnant period we’ve ever faced. Maybe that means cleaning out your closet, or ditching your tired go-to dinner recipe for something more ambitious. It might also mean switching up what you watch — instead of re-watching the same comfort show for the 100th time, maybe it’s time to dig into some uncharted territory?
When it comes to your Netflix queue, a new month means it’s time to get rid of a few beloved films and shows to make way for the new. Luckily, the list of titles isn’t too long, but there are a few shows and movies you might want to start saying your goodbyes to before they disappear for good.
For those who take comfort in escaping into The Great British Bake-Off’s famous tent, make sure to catch The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 before it leaves. The same goes for fans of Disney’s Liv & Maddie and gritty MMA drama Kingdom, as its three seasons (and Nick Jonas’ face) are leaving the streaming service in April.
The list of movies that are on their way out admittedly hurts a little. Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained will soon be unavailable to stream, as will Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer. For those who like to forget about our current apocalypse by watching a worse apocalypse in I Am Legend, you’ll only have a few weeks to live vicariously through Will Smith. Romantic comedies 17 Again and Runaway Bride are leaving in April, as well as — sigh — American masterpiece Paul Blart: Mall Cop.
Ahead is the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.