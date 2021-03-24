Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2021

The list of movies that are on their way out admittedly hurts a little. Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained will soon be unavailable to stream, as will Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer. For those who like to forget about our current apocalypse by watching a worse apocalypse in I Am Legend, you’ll only have a few weeks to live vicariously through Will Smith. Romantic comedies 17 Again and Runaway Bride are leaving in April, as well as — sigh — American masterpiece Paul Blart: Mall Cop.