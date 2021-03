Here are some things I associate with New York City in the summer : Hot garbage smells mixed with the smoke from a nearby hot dog cart; the almost ethereal light of the sunset over the Hudson River that bathes the entire city in golden blush hues; the brief thrilling moment where the wind from a passing subway breaks the stifling August humidity; the sticky sweet sensation of walking home after a night out with friends.If you could project those feelings onto a screen, you’d get the latest trailer for In The Heights . Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-award-winning Broadway musical and directed by Jon Chu ( Crazy Rich Asians ), the long-awaited film stars Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos as bodega-owner Usnavi who, along with his friends and family, is struggling and thriving in his neighborhood of Washington Heights. The trailer introduces us to Usnavi, along with best-friend Benny (Corey Hawkins), and love interest Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), all while promising some majorly enviable dance ensembles.