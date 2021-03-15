Beyoncé Just Pulled A Beyoncé & Broke A Major Grammy Record

But everything Beyoncé does is for a reason. As it turns out, the reason that she came to the ceremony was to support Megan. After winning in the Best Rap Performance category, the H-town Hotties won another Grammy for Best Rap Song. It was a major moment for Megan, who accepted the award with her collaborator and idol cheering her on by her side. And, even though she didn't know it at the time, it was a big deal for Beyoncé, too.