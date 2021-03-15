People Want To Airbnb Taylor Swift’s Tiny House From The Grammys

With Taylor Swift's quarantine album folklore, the singer transported listeners to a little fictitious town as she wove larger-than-life stories about its residents. For her Grammy performance, Swift decided to bring those stories to life, performing a medley of folklore singles on a moss-covered cabin in the woods.
The cottagecore vibes proved to be too hard to resist for many fans — so much so that they felt they needed to live there, stat.
"I want to take a vacation at Taylor Swift’s stage set," wrote one fan. "Is Taylor Swift’s cabin from the #GRAMMYs on @Airbnb? Because I would totally rent that space for our friends and family — and jam to folklore and evermore," wrote another on Twitter.
Swift, as usual, kept her Hobbiton-esque Airbnb performance a big secret. However, we did know that she'd be flanked by her two main folklore and evermore collaborators. “One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said during a March 11 appearance on CBS News. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown.” We were hoping for a little Joe Alwyn cameo, but alas — that was one dream that will remain a fantasy for now.
So the question remains — can a stay at this cabin be added to Swift's merch store? Airbnb, do your thing.