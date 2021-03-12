Free Idea: Joe Alwyn Performs “Betty” At The Grammys With Taylor Swift

Let’s be honest: The award ceremony part of the Grammys is all fine and great, but we’re mostly tuning in for the performances. It’s like Coachella, but without the dirt and the drunk frat guy who loves Tame Impala breathing on you.
And while we already know Taylor Swift is performing at this weekend's show, she just revealed a small clue about her highly-anticipated performance. The reveal is fun, but it has us wondering if an even bigger surprise is in store: perhaps a Joe Alwyn duet?
During her March 11 appearance on CBS News, the singer revealed a little teaser about her upcoming set. “One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn’t highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown.”
Dessner and Antonoff were the main collaborators on her last two albums, folklore and evermore, which were released in quarantine last year. However, it was officially revealed last November that William Bowery, a mysterious and unknown co-writer credited on folklore, was none other than Swift's boyfriend Alwyn. The actor/Bowery is credited on two of the album's tracks: "exile," her duet with Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon, and "betty," both fan and critical favorite.
Now that we know that Swift's inviting two of her collaborators on stage with her Sunday, what's the harm in adding one more? The couple are famously very private about their relationship, so it would make sense Alwyn didn't want to share the spotlight (and make fans collectively lose their minds) at such a big event. But hearing them play "betty" together — or better yet, even sing the "exile" duet together (with Alwyn on the piano, which he apparently plays "beautifully"), would be a welcome treat.
Swift, already 10-time Grammy winner, has racked up six nominations this year, including one for Album of the Year for folklore and Song of the Year for her lead single “cardigan.” Being able to share such a big moment with the love of your life, though? That's worth more than a trophy.
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air live on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, Paramount+, and Grammy.com.