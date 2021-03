10 Grammy Performers That Will Make This Year’s Socially Distant Ceremony Worth It

Instead of its usual home at the Staples Center, the 2021 Grammys will take place "in and around" the Los Angeles Convention Center. Executive producer Ben Winston told Variety that some Grammys performances will be pre-recorded , but others will take place on one of four stages for a tight audience of nominees and guests. "The performers and nominees are each other’s audience, so it’s a room of incredible musicians, all safely distanced from each other, and every 45 minutes a new four groups come in and the [previous] four go out," he explained.