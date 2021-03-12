10 Grammy Performers That Will Make This Year’s Socially Distant Ceremony Worth It

Over the past year, we've watched the Hollywood powers that be figure out how to safely host the Emmys, the Oscars, and the Golden Globes during a global pandemic. Finally, the socially distant 2021 Grammys are upon us — and although they'll look very different this year, there are at least 10 really good reasons to tune in. The lineup of Grammys performers in 2021 is, in a word, fantastic.
Instead of its usual home at the Staples Center, the 2021 Grammys will take place "in and around" the Los Angeles Convention Center. Executive producer Ben Winston told Variety that some Grammys performances will be pre-recorded, but others will take place on one of four stages for a tight audience of nominees and guests. "The performers and nominees are each other’s audience, so it’s a room of incredible musicians, all safely distanced from each other, and every 45 minutes a new four groups come in and the [previous] four go out," he explained.
Among these incredible musicians are record-shattering K-pop group BTS; Best New Artist nominee Megan Thee Stallion; and quarantine album queen Taylor Swift. But unfortunately, some of this year's most exciting nominees won't be performing: Beyoncé, who could make history on Sunday as the living person with the most Grammys, won't be taking to the COVID-safe stage (though that won't stop some fans from theorizing that she's cooking up a surprise).
There are confirmed performances we can definitively be excited about, though. Even if you're skeptical about this year's unusual ceremony, it's worth watching to celebrate the one good thing 2020 delivered: some amazing music.