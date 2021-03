The New KUWTK Supertrailer Teases Breakups & Make Ups

The 20th season of the E! staple will follow the family’s decision to end the show, and see each Kardashian-Jenner navigate different important life choices. In a new trailer, Kris and her kids are dealing with a number of major changes. Supermomager Kris is dealing with burnout and the prospect of reuniting with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner . Speaking of, reunions seem to be a common theme this season; sisters Khloé and Kourtney are also weighing the options of possibly getting back together with their exes. We now know how things go between Scott Disick and the Poosh founder — Travis Barker says hi — but the door isn’t exactly closed between Khloé and her athlete ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson , who are actively considering having another kid together