Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Has A Message For Her Critics

Amid the back-and-forth controversy surrounding the British royal family's bullying claims against Meghan Markle, the former Duchess has friends and longtime colleagues coming forward to defend her character. Earlier this week, Jon Cowan, the executive producer of Suits, the series Markle starred in for seven seasons, tweeted his support for his former coworker, calling her a "good person thrust into an unimaginable world."
Now, Markle's longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin — who created her look for the royal wedding — is speaking out about his experience working with Markle. Martin posted a candid photo to Instagram last night showing the artist touching a blush brush to a smiling Markle's cheekbone. Alongside the sentimental throwback, he shared a quote to illustrate his own thoughts on Markle's character, likely a pointed reaction to the recent bullying accusations.
In the photo caption, Martin pulls from ancient Chinese scripture, an excerpt from the Tao Te Ching attributed to philosopher Lao Tzu, who wrote: "Because she isn't self centered, people can see the light in her. Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example. Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her."
These aren't Martin's own words, but it's clear that he's using the sage's text to express how he sees Markle — as a kind and humble human being. Moreover, the quote also hits on an important character trait of resilience, seemingly hinting at Markle's harsh criticism from the British media and the unique challenges she faced as an American entering (and then exiting) the royal family.
Of course, we'll be able to hear it all from Markle herself during her much-anticipated tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air in full Sunday, March 7th on CBS.