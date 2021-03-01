Rihanna’s Pre-Spring Haircut Will Make You Want Bangs

For a recent spring photoshoot for her lingerie label Savage x Fenty, Rihanna posed in a floral set while sporting some new, eye-grazing bangs.
The singer's hair is styled in extra-long waves with long, blunt bangs across her forehead. "Making magic," wrote celebrity hair pro Yusef, who is responsible for creating the look. He shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram, which prove that the style of Rihanna’s hair, and the aesthetic of the shoot, give peak '70s flower child vibes. The bangs themselves feature a subtle tapering on the sides as they blend into the rest of her hair softening the otherwise blunt cut.
Rihanna revealed the look herself on her Instagram just after midnight last night. With a single photo, she ended winter and ushered in springtime. "Savage af. don’t trip," she captioned the image of herself wearing a two-piece lingerie set and matching robe from her line.
The hairstyle, which involves loose waves going all the way down to Rihanna's low back, is likely the work of a wig or weave as, last we checked, the singer had her hair styled in a very on-trend mullet for the last couple of months. It's giving us major throwback vibes to Rihanna's iconic early ‘00s style when she was known for her thick, blunt bangs. However, back in the day, they were paired with a short, piece-y bob.
If there’s a style Rihanna can’t pull off, we haven’t seen it: She’s gone for just about every cut and color we can think of — from bob to mullet to waist-length waves — and makes every style look like it was made for her. So thank you, Rihanna, for personally bringing about spring and giving us some stunning hair inspiration to bring to our stylists.