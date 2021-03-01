21 Looks To Kick-Start Your Wardrobe’s Transition Into Spring

Though it might not look like it outside depending on where you are, spring is almost here. And with it, comes an excuse to shed the layers of worn-to-death loungewear and coats we’ve been donning all winter, and perform a spring wardrobe overhaul. For you, a transitional spring outfit might involve a maximalist array of accessories, from prairie collars to lucite rings spotted on the runways and TikTok, respectively. If you prefer something more minimal, it’s time to pull out the baggy trousers and lightweight quilted jackets. Either way, with only a few weeks left of the winter blues, our heads — and closets — are ready for the switch.
But preparing for transitional spring weather is tricky. Especially after a year like this one, trying to juggle between two wardrobes at once can feel like a lot. That’s where Instagram’s best-dressed come in. From patterned pants and pastel sweaters to oversized trench coats and slouchy suits, there’s a transitional outfit for every style of dresser ahead.