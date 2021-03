Doctors Are Going Broke During The Pandemic. Why Is No One Talking About It?

Additionally, medical costs have increased during the pandemic. In order to see patients safely, health care providers needed to use extra personal protective equipment (PPE), which can be expensive. “We have to buy all of our own equipment. That's not a cost that can be pushed onto anybody else, so we absorbed it,” Dr. Bartos explains. She adds that when PPE became scarce, her practice didn’t receive the same help sourcing the life-saving equipment as hospitals. “I would send a nurse to Costco at 7:00 a.m. to try to get Clorox wipes or anything else that we could get,” she says. They were also “baking” their N95 masks in order to get more than one use out of them. Items like hand sanitizer were in such short supply that patients would steal bottles from her office. At one point, Dr. Bartos found herself mixing her own disinfectant. “I used Everclear, distilled water, and essential oil so it didn't smell like a booze lounge in [the office],” she says.