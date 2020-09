Will COVID-19 Change The Way We Treat Opioid Use Disorders?

Telehealth is not completely accessible to all people, however. Boulder delivers telehealth care via video and messaging through its app, so a person would need to have a phone and an internet connection to receive treatment. Currently, Boulder’s full services are only available to individuals for self-enrollment in select states on the West coast, as well as nationwide for employees of some large companies including Amazon and Alaska Air. There are telemedicine companies bringing substance use disorder treatment to other states, but some locations in the U.S. still require an in-person visit to procure a buprenorphine prescription. And as of now, the telehealth exemption is only in effect until the public health emergency declared by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (which has been in effect since January , and was renewed in July) ends, or the DEA specifies an earlier date.