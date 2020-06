"Usually, I like to deliver freestyle, as I call it. I don't typically wear a mask during vaginal delivery, so people can see my face. Now we have to be fully gowned up like we're in an operating room. It’s boots, sealed gloves, the whole works. N95 and eye shields and hair covers. So the whole room looks very sterile, which is not my vibe. I, of course, get why we do it. I think it's probably weird for the patient, because it looks like we think she's diseased, you know? It's so impersonal for a very personal moment. And I look like Dustin Hoffman in Outbreak