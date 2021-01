Should You Really Worry About Cosmetic Filler & The COVID-19 Vaccine?

This type of reaction is also occasionally seen in recipients of flu and shingles vaccines, or in response to fighting off a viral illness. Medical experts say it can be easily resolved with antihistamines or prednisone, a type of oral steroid. Both are common treatments for seasonal allergies and allergic reactions . "If you have a history of allergies, it's a good idea to have an antihistamine like Benadryl on hand so you can take it if you experience any side effect," Dr. Lin says. "If that doesn't help, you should call your doctor so they can monitor any symptoms and make sure there are no complications. Overall, the vaccine is safe to receive, even if you have fillers since the side effects are very mild and can be easily managed with the use of over-the-counter medication."