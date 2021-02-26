Obviously, The 2021 Golden Globes Will Be Weird — Here’s What To Expect On Sunday

Prior to the big event, E! will air Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes hosted by Sarah Hyland, Nina Parker, Erin Lim, and Brad Goreski. It starts at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET and will count down the Globes' 20 best red carpet moments ever. Over on NBC, for those who hate the last minute scramble to change the channel from E!, the Golden Globes Pre-Show will air at the exact same time as the E! special. Unlike the red carpet retrospective, NBC's pre-show will feature live interviews with the night's nominees. It'll be hosted by Jane Lynch and This is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson.

