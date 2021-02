Peter Som’s Size-Inclusive Anthropologie Collab Is *Heart Eyes*

After taking a look through the spring-forward styles, I was immediately drawn to the Theodora Wide-Leg Pants and the Naxos Striped Tunic Dress . Like everything else in the collection, each thoughtfully designed piece exudes an effortless-vacation vibe that we could all use a dose of right now amidst this gnarly stuck-at-home winter. There's everything from breezy pants washed in vibrant stripes to voluminous dresses or ruffly skirts drenched in fresh florals and flowy shorts stamped with bright blue tiles — each a uniquely Peter Som print that's exclusive to Anthropologie. When creating the line, Som felt a sense of ease and comfort that he worked into each of his designs. “A partnership with Anthro is like coming home — I’ve had such fun working with the team on our collections. Really, we just get each other. Print, pattern, color – happy clothes – is what I love to do, and it’s what Anthro does better than anyone else,” Som explained in a press release. Peep a few of my personal favorites below or click on over to shop the full Peter Som x Anthropologie collection here