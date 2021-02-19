Handbags Are Up To 80% Off At Lo & Sons (& They’re Selling Out)

Lo and behold: Lo & Sons, the female-founded, reader-favorite handbag and accessories shop, just dropped a major soon-to-sell-out flash sale. While supplies last, Lo & Sons is taking $300 off backpacks, $260 off-canvas weekender bags, and $100 off leather wallets. To put it simply: a handful of Helen Lo’s most coveted bags are up to 80% off.
Don’t know about Lo & Sons? Well, this mom-and-pop shop turned mega-retailer came about after Helen Lo needed to find the perfect carry-on bag for her husband — so she decided to design it herself. Now, the 11-year-old company makes some of the nicest wallets, totes, duffels, and backpacks that you can get your hands on — and, even better, these travel necessities are currently on super sale.
Ahead, get a glimpse at this stash of price-slashed goods and find out why Lo & Sons bags are worth every penny (even when they’re not in markdown mode). And, PSA: everything is final sale.
