Score All-Clad, Le Creuset, & More Coveted Cookware Thanks To These 11 Sales

Here on the R29 Shopping team , we like to analyze the latest trends , hone in on the hottest new releases , and of course, keep our readers informed about every worth-it sale floating in the online ether. Lately, we’ve got our eyes on some cooking essentials — namely, non-stick skillets, multi-piece cookware bundles, air fryers, and more culinary must-haves — for up to 50% off across a host of retailers. And, rather than having you waste clicks, we condensed a list of 11 of our favorite gadgets that are currently on super sale.