Saweetie Is Bringing Her “Icy” Nail Style To A Drugstore Near You

Saweetie says that self-care days help keep her centered and feeling good. "On beauty days, I love a good bossa nova playlist and masking back to back," she says. "I'm usually washing my hair with no lace, no braids, no sew-in. I want to be able to itch my scalp. Oh, and I'm ordering a nice sushi meal." Those much-needed moments tie into Saweetie's broader philosophy of always trying to be the best version of herself. "Life is a lot more fun when you're proud of who you are," she says. "There have been times where I didn't want to be myself and I had to work on loving me. I'm so happy I did."