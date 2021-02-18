Saweetie Is Bringing Her “Icy” Nail Style To A Drugstore Near You

Many things have become synonymous with Saweetie: catchy tunes, funny IG skits, a glamorous fashion sense, and her nails — which have taken on a life of their own. The "Best Friend" rapper, née Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is never without a fresh set of claws, either solid-painted or in a decked-out design.
That nail game is exactly why SinfulColors tapped Saweetie as its newest brand ambassador, though it's especially fitting considering the star has been a self-proclaimed nail junkie for most of her life. "I remember going to the salon and saying yes to everything that was suggested to me," Saweetie tells us over Zoom. "Then the price comes out being ridiculous, and you're like, 'Wait, we're supposed to be friends, you were supposed to hook me up." The rapper says that, in addition to helping her develop a taste for cutting-edge nail art, those experiences also taught her to speak up. "I learned to not say yes to everything when someone asks if you want it," she says.
Of course, saying "yes" to her new SinfulColors partnership was a no-brainer. Saweetie is the face of the brand's new Essenchills collection of polishes and press-on "Claws," which she says speaks to the "icy girl in her." (Her favorites are the tortoiseshell-colored tips.) She'll also be releasing bespoke polishes and press-ons for her fans later this year — and judging from her style, you can expect to be in for a real treat. "I have a bottomless mood board that I add to every day," Saweetie says of her nail-art inspiration. "Sometimes I go back two years and find a design because I don't ever want to lose my inspiration."
Though the rapper wears many hats, now including beauty ambassador, it's her down-to-earth personality and confidence that keeps her fans absorbed. But, like most of us, Saweetie is a work-in-progress. "I have off days when I'm like the Grinch on top of a mountain wanting to be left alone," she says. "I wasn't always the most confident girl, but it's something I've always worked on."
Saweetie says that self-care days help keep her centered and feeling good. "On beauty days, I love a good bossa nova playlist and masking back to back," she says. "I'm usually washing my hair with no lace, no braids, no sew-in. I want to be able to itch my scalp. Oh, and I'm ordering a nice sushi meal." Those much-needed moments tie into Saweetie's broader philosophy of always trying to be the best version of herself. "Life is a lot more fun when you're proud of who you are," she says. "There have been times where I didn't want to be myself and I had to work on loving me. I'm so happy I did."
