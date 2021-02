Saweetie Is Bringing Her “Icy” Nail Style To A Drugstore Near You

That nail game is exactly why SinfulColors tapped Saweetie as its newest brand ambassador, though it's especially fitting considering the star has been a self-proclaimed nail junkie for most of her life. "I remember going to the salon and saying yes to everything that was suggested to me," Saweetie tells us over Zoom. "Then the price comes out being ridiculous, and you're like, 'Wait, we're supposed to be friends, you were supposed to hook me up." The rapper says that, in addition to helping her develop a taste for cutting-edge nail art , those experiences also taught her to speak up. "I learned to not say yes to everything when someone asks if you want it," she says.