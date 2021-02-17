After a tumultuous third season led to the downsizing of the Oppenheim Group (thanks, Davina), the next season of Selling Sunset will actually introduce a brand new cast member — the first child of resident troublemaker, Christine Quinn.
Quinn is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet claims that the Netflix star is “well past her first trimester,” but the gender of the millionaire couple’s child is still unknown. Refinery29 can confirm that the reality realtor is pregnant and is "thrilled" about the personal update.
The news of Selling Sunset’s first baby comes a little over a year after Quinn and Richard tied the knot in the glamorous Gothic Winter Wonderland-themed wedding in Los Angeles that was filmed for the popular reality show. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see as much of the wedding as Quinn would have liked; the extravagant nuptials — black swans, bleeding wedding cake, and all — were overshadowed by the emotional fallout of co-star Chrishell Stause’s surprising divorce. There was a lot of drama at the wedding, just not the kind that the bride would have liked.
Two new seasons of the Netflix series have reportedly already been greenlit, but even if that’s true, it’s hard to guess when filming for the reality project will begin because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, when the cameras do get to rolling, Selling Sunset fans already know that the show’s self-proclaimed villain will be in full force, even as an expecting mother. After all, who else is going to ensure that the show is “not fucking boring?” Just leave that to Christine.