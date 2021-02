The news of Selling Sunset’s first baby comes a little over a year after Quinn and Richard tied the knot in the glamorous Gothic Winter Wonderland-themed wedding in Los Angeles that was filmed for the popular reality show. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see as much of the wedding as Quinn would have liked ; the extravagant nuptials — black swans, bleeding wedding cake, and all — were overshadowed by the emotional fallout of co-star Chrishell Stause’s surprising divorce . There was a lot of drama at the wedding, just not the kind that the bride would have liked.