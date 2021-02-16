Olive & June’s New Nail Collection Is A Vacation In A Bottle

Olive & June's spring 2021 forecast consists of "new neutrals" colliding with unabashedly bold hues of reds and magenta. "We allow ourselves to have a lot of fun with what inspires us and what we’re excited about," Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle told Refinery29 via Zoom. "Nails are so fun, and there are so many mani moods." Go ahead: crank up the heat, put on your favorite swimsuit, and click into the vibrant new collection full of colors that'll brighten up your spring (even if it's stuck at home) — there's everything from a dusty "Pink Sands" polish to a powder-blue "Angelfish" and a very hot "Lava" hue.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.