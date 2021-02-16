Then, on February 13, Harrison apologized further and announced that he will be "stepping aside for a period of time" from the franchise. "I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong," he wrote. "[...] This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions." The cryptic post describing his leave seems to suggest that at this point his exit is temporary, and doesn't specify how long he'll be gone or who will replace him as host.