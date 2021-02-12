I’m 28 & Don’t Have A Savings Account. Help!

Hannah: Okay, that’s good to know. Because you are in a good financial position and we have a company match, you definitely want to be contributing at least up to the company match. For example, if your company will match you 100% up to 5% of your salary (so they’ll double your monthly contribution), you want to make sure you are contributing at least 5%. If you remain in a good financial position (you can comfortably afford all your bills and day-to-day expenses) you’ll want to keep contributing. However, if, say, your spouse suddenly gets laid off, or you have an unexpected large expense, it’s okay to pause your 401(k) contribution for a while until you’re stable again. It is also okay to wait to start a 401(k) until you make enough money to cover your bills and day-to-day expenses ,if you don’t have any kind of emergency fund. This doesn’t apply specifically to you, but if you were making $30,000 living in NYC and had no savings to speak of, I would say it is okay to build up your savings for now before you save for retirement.