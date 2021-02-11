Is Feta Cheese Really Sold Out Thanks To This Viral TikTok Pasta Dish?

Right now, according to a bit of digging we at Refinery29 did, there isn't a known shortage of feta, but demand for the cheese is abnormally high. "According to Instacart data, 'feta' is currently the number one trending search term on the marketplace," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's Trends Expert, told Refinery29. She added that the dish's other ingredients, including 'basil' and 'cherry tomatoes,' are also currently in the platform's top ten searches. "We believe the tremendous increase in searches for these ingredients is largely due to consumers eagerly wanting to try the baked feta pasta TikTok recipe for themselves."