Is Feta Cheese Really Sold Out Thanks To This Viral TikTok Pasta Dish?

If your nearby store is all out of feta blocks, Smith wrote that crumbled cheese works but doesn't melt as well. In another TikTok , she added that goat cheese would also "hold up baking that long while still remaining creamy." But for now, you should still be able to grab a block of feta for yourself — you might just have to try a few different stores or, of course, wait for the craze to die down. But who's to say when that will happen?