While Marvel devotees knew exactly who Kat Dennings’ Dr. Darcy Lewis was the second she appeared on screen in episode 4 of WandaVision, others might have been a little lost. Dennings originated the role of Darcy in 2011’s Thor. Back then, she was a political science major who reluctantly took a suspicious internship with a pair of scientists — Thor’s now ex-girlfriend, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) — in the New Mexico desert. While Darcy and Jane may sound like the sort of characters women have been asking to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they weren’t given much to do in Thor or the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. Even though Jane had a cool job and Dennings shined as a break-out talent, both characters were largely passive in both films, used for little more than comic relief and romantic motivation for Thor (Chris Hemsworth). A few years later, we know Jane’s about to get a big promotion as the new God of Thunder in 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. Dennings, unfortunately, won’t be a part of Portman’s new adventure, which is why Darcy’s appearance in WandaVision — and her development from wacky intern to full-on astrophysicist — has many of us absolutely giddy.