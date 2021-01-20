A mysterious voice is breaking the fourth wall on WandaVision, but sharp-eared fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a pretty good idea who it belongs to on the Disney+ series. The person trying to communicate with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), repeatedly asking "who did this to you?" over the radio, is Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). The character first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, so if you skipped that movie you may have some catching up to do. Here's everything you need to know about Agent Woo, his role in Marvel comics, and why he crossed over to WandaVision.
Park is perhaps best known as one of the stars of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, and that is actually one of the reasons why he landed a role in WandaVision. The series riffs on sitcom tropes and history and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair that both Park and Kat Dennings (who starred on 2 Broke Girls) were selected to reprise their MCU roles on WandaVision because of their experience in sitcoms.
Who Is Agent Jimmy Woo?
Woo pops in and out Ant-Man and the Wasp as comic relief and something of an antagonist, though he's not all bad. He's an FBI agent tasked with making sure Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) stays under house arrest — a sentence that was part of a plea deal. After violating the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, Lang and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took the deal so they wouldn't be separated from their families. The rest of Team Cap, however, became fugitives. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) grew a beard and went on the run with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson). Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hid out and recovered in Wakanda, and Wanda went on the run with Vision (Paul Bettany). This could explain why Woo is watching Wanda on WandaVision; he could be tasked with keeping tabs on the Avengers who stepped out of line, beyond Lang.
Agent Jimmy Woo In The Comics
James Woo is a recurring character in Marvel comics dating back to 1956. He has popped up in issues of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Godzilla, Yellow Claw, as well as the Secret Invasion and Secret War crossover events. Typically, his role is to investigate a strange occurrence, but in 2019, Woo lead the New Agents of Atlas, an all-Asian team of superheroes including Amadeus Cho and Shang-Chi. Since Woo is a jack of all trades in Marvel comics, it doesn't tell us too much about what he's up to on WandaVision, only that he's well-placed to become the next Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), or even Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).
Years before Park was cast in the role, Woo's name was an Easter Egg in an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: both he and Nat are listed as contacts on Agent May's phone. That detail lead some fans to draw the conclusion that Woo was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who transferred to the FBI when the organization publically folded after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He now appears to be working with the Agents of S.W.O.R.D. on WandaVision. The important takeaway is that even though Woo was kind of annoying in Ant Man and the Wasp, he can be trusted and probably wants what's best for Wanda despite whatever the heck is happening to her.