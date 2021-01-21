Woo pops in and out Ant-Man and the Wasp as comic relief and something of an antagonist, though he's not all bad. He's an FBI agent tasked with making sure Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) stays under house arrest — a sentence that was part of a plea deal. After violating the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, Lang and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took the deal so they wouldn't be separated from their families. The rest of Team Cap, however, became fugitives. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) grew a beard and went on the run with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson). Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hid out and recovered in Wakanda, and Wanda went on the run with Vision (Paul Bettany). This could explain why Woo is watching Wanda on WandaVision; he could be tasked with keeping tabs on the Avengers who stepped out of line, beyond Lang.