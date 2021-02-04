There are two things about the Seattle-based sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective that keep us returning to the site again and again: the constant innovation of low-impact manufacturing practices and inclusive sizing offered across all collections (including diverse body-type representation, too). The commitment to GC's “all are welcome” mission was furthered today with the addition of its gender-neutral “For Everyone” collection — a 12-piece assortment of loungewear staples sized for body types from across the gender spectrum. The collection consists of staples that any style-minded human could add to their rotation — winter-quarantine friendly layers like leggings, hoodies, and puffer vests in rich earth tones sit alongside joggers and tees.
Advertisement
The pieces are tailored to fit a variety of body types, with a unique size range that’s numbered one through 12, with each numeral corresponding to a specific set of measurements, so that customers can find their most precise fit. And, of course, the goods are composed of recycled and organic cotton and recycled plastics.
“By expanding our offerings and reaching more audiences, we can make a bigger collective impact, and that’s always been our goal,” explained Girlfriend co-founder Quang Dinh explained of the launch. Shop the entire collection here — for yourself, your Valentine, or, as the name indicates, anyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.