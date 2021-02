There are two things about the Seattle-based sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective that keep us returning to the site again and again: the constant innovation of low-impact manufacturing practices and inclusive sizing offered across all collections (including diverse body-type representation, too). The commitment to GC's “all are welcome” mission was furthered today with the addition of its gender-neutral “For Everyone” collection — a 12-piece assortment of loungewear staples sized for body types from across the gender spectrum. The collection consists of staples that any style-minded human could add to their rotation — winter-quarantine friendly layers like leggings, hoodies, and puffer vests in rich earth tones sit alongside joggers and tees.