The One Detail You Won’t Want To Miss In Your To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Rewatch

With just over a week before To All The Boys: Always and Forever arrives in our Netflix queue, it’s time to go back to basics. The third installment of the To All The Boys film trilogy, adapted from Jenny Han’s celebrated YA novels, finds Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) about to set off for college. And if you’ve been following their love story from the very beginning, you’ll know there’s a lot to revisit in anticipation of their final chapter.
With that in mind, R29 Movie Club is traveling back to the very beginning with a rewatch of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Thursday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll be joined on Twitter by Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish, who play Lara Jean’s beloved sisters, Kitty and Margot Covey. (Use #TATBRewatch and #R29MovieClub to participate!) But Lana Condor herself has some advice as to what scene you should pay special attention to this time around.
“I know the moment I felt like Lara Jean,” she told Refinery29 in a Zoom interview ahead of the release of Always and Forever. “It was in the contract scene, when she actually sticks to her guns and is like, ‘No, I’m not comfortable with this, I’m not comfortable with [that].’ I realized how snappy [she is] and how much she stood by her [boundaries], I was like Oh, ok. That handshake was the moment where I was like, I now know exactly how I want to play Lara Jean. I want her to love love, but I also want her to be confident enough to never let herself go.”
That same determination was present in the second film, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, when Lara Jean confronts Peter about her discomfort with his ongoing relationship with his ex, Gen (Emilija Baranac).
If you’ve seen the trailer for Always and Forever, you’ll know that our favorite letter-writer faces a dilemma. Her plan to attend Stanford with Peter falls through when she gets rejected, but on a class trip to New York, she discovers there may be another path open to her. Are she and Peter solid enough to make it work 3,000 miles apart?
Whatever drama lies ahead — and this being To All The Boys, you can pretty much count on lots of it — one thing’s for sure: Lara Jean will make the choices that work best for her. Condor wouldn’t have it any other way.