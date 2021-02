The top — which is currently available at Naked Wardrobe for $40 in sizes XXS to 3X — appeared once before on the singer while she was participating in TikTok’s Silhouette Challenge on Sunday. The Silhouette Challenge is a viral challenge that involves users posing in silhouette with the use of a red filter to the Paul Anka track, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” Since it was first posted by user Giulia Di Nicolantonio on January 17, over 400,000 videos have been made with the track. Of course, Lizzo had to join in on the action, posing in the tank, which she paired with Universal Standard wide-leg trousers