Your Dream Man Has A New Girlfriend (Sorry)

Object of almost everyone’s affections Michael B. Jordan has generally kept his love life a mystery — kindly allowing people everywhere to fantasize about being the one by his side — but a new Instagram post might signal the end of his confirmed bachelor status. Sorry folks, but it looks like your man-in-your-head is actually someone else’s man now.
On Sunday December 11, the Black Panther star shared a photo set featuring moody shots of himself with influencer Lori Harvey. Jordan has posted other women on his instagram before, but these pictures aren’t anything like the fun candids he’s taken with Lupita Nyong’o or his press shots with Creed co-star Tessa Thompson. These photos are...romantic. They’re basically a relationship reveal, because Harvey also shared a set of similar shots on her Instagram page and tagged
your her man as well.
Jordan and Harvey have reportedly been dating since the holidays. They were photographed together in Atlanta in November and again in late December, when they were seen having fun in Salt Lake City after a day of snowy excursions. Neither party has confirmed the relationship at the time, but it looks like they’re on the same page now: issa couple.
Dating rumors have swirled around the Sexiest Man Alive since he became a Hollywood heartthrob, but Jordan has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. In the past, he’s been linked to actress Kiki Layne (The Old Guard) and famously shipped with Nyong’o — though WinPita was the stronger ship, if you ask me.
His new girlfriend, who happens to be Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, is a successful influencer and model; she’s stormed the runway during Paris and Milan fashion week and is even a personal favorite of fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Harvey has dated other A-listers over the last few years. The influencer’s celebrity exes includes rapper Future, Trey Songz, Diddy, and professional soccer player Memphis Depay.
If your heart is broken, rest assured that you're not alone — the internet is collectively mourning the loss of its man.
Me seeing Michael B Jordan cuffing Lori instead of me 🤣😭😒: pic.twitter.com/C5FElzz4tb— Johnny (2x4) (@TheNerdyEsq) January 11, 2021
Me (who has zero chance of being with Michael B Jordan) today when my friend showed me those pics of him and Lori Harvey 🥲 pic.twitter.com/fDTMYz0huD— michaella (@nickimanase) January 11, 2021