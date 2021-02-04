Lizzo, like us, can’t stop TikToking. Unlike us (or at least me) though, she does so in full fashion form. On Monday, the "Truth Hurts" singer — who, during lockdown, created quite the name for herself on the popular Gen Z platform — posted a video of herself downing a cocktail with her hair and makeup fully done. On the fashion front, she wore a chocolate brown, cut-out crop top from Naked Wardrobe’s collaboration with model Lori Harvey. And like she herself said in the video, she looked “sexy as fuck.”
The top — which is currently available at Naked Wardrobe for £31 in sizes XXS to 3X — appeared once before on the singer while she was participating in TikTok’s Silhouette Challenge on Sunday. The Silhouette Challenge is a viral challenge that involves users posing in silhouette with the use of a red filter to the Paul Anka track, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder.” Since it was first posted by user Giulia Di Nicolantonio on 17th January, over 400,000 videos have been made with the track. Of course, Lizzo had to join in on the action, posing in the tank, which she paired with Universal Standard wide-leg trousers.
Lizzo’s new favourite top is one of many cozy, yet sexy pieces from Harvey’s collaboration with Naked Wardrobe, which marked the model’s first foray into fashion design. Harvey, who was featured in Normani’s “Motivation” music video and is currently dating actor Michael B. Jordan, told Bustle that she wanted to create a collection of pieces that people would want to wear. “We took extra time to make sure it was comfy and soft,” she told the publication. The collection is also affordable, size-inclusive, and on-trend, with cut-outs — one of this season’s biggest knitwear trends — galore. It’s no wonder Lizzo chose the collection for not one, but two of her TikTok videos.