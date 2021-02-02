The Bachelor Found A Way To Make The 2-on-1 Date Even Worse

The episode ended on a cliffhanger before we could see Matt join the conversation and how he feels about all this, but based on how quickly he sent Victoria and Anna packing to create a safe space for the rest of the contestants, MJ might be next out the door. And we should have known that this show couldn't resist orchestrating a 2-on-1 date — this season has been the epitome of toxic. One thing will become even clearer next week though: No one ever wins on a 2-on-1. Not Matt, not Jessenia, not MJ, and especially not those of us watching this show.