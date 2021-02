Abigail talks to Matt next. She’s losing confidence in their connection, after hitting it off so well early on and getting the first impression rose . She also talks to him about her fear of disappointing him, because, while they both want kids, she says there is a good chance that her children will be hearing impaired like she is. She says her birth father walked out on her and her sister after they both got cochlear implants for their hearing, so it’s understandable that this is a concern of hers. Matt reassures her that he’s interested in her. It’s clear these two are really into each other. Maybe just not quite as much as Matt and Rachael.