In her own conversation with Matt, Victoria says, “There’s definitely things I can work on,” which should be enough to send her packing on its own. The guy has 20 other women to choose from and has known her for a couple weeks. She can't just overcome those odds after terrorizing the other contestants. Confronted about the “ho” comment, Victoria says it was taken out of context, and he asks what context it would be okay in. Matt walks away; Victoria goes crying to the producers while continuing to insult the other women.