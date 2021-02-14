13 Romantic Movies That Will Keep That To All The Boys 3 Feeling Going

There will never be another Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Those two secured their place in the rom-com hall of fame years ago. But, now that the To All The Boys trilogy is over (at least for now), fans are going to have to find new budding romances to watch. And these romantic movies are ready to stream once you've finished To All The Boys: Always And Forever and you want that euphoric feelings to continue.
It's not a reach to say that To All The Boys helped revive the rom-com. It's not every day a romantic comedy becomes an entire trilogy, let alone one that stars an interracial couple and actually lets its characters, regardless of race of sexual orientation, be more than stereotypes. No small feat in a genre that thrives off tropes — Not Another Teenage Movie is literally an entire movie based off of them.
It's rare to find a rom-com that defies stereotypes and helps reinvent the genre quite like To All The Boys, let alone ones that give underrepresented voices their time to shine and feature diverse casts. But they're out there, and these 13 movies to watch once you've finished TATB are just the beginning.