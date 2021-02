Though the experience was more like a well-deserved vacation ("I almost wish I could say that I did something, but I literally just relaxed," she admitted sheepishly), Ciara is fully aware that her appearance as a full-time cast member on the show is a big deal. The series, like many others on Bravo, has naturally been criticized for its lack of diversity ; she's Summer House's first ever Black roommate since its 2017 premiere, and only its second person of color after former cast member Jules Daoud . In 2021, hiring people of color really shouldn't be an accomplishment, but Ciara is nonetheless proud to stand among women like Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Crystal Kung Minkoff (also RHOBH), and Eboni K. Williams (Real Housewives of New York City). For her, it's meaningful because it shows the network's commitment to righting its wrongs and expanding its efforts at accurate representation