She’s a funny lady with ties to the area already (which means she can make a quick exit when and if things get weird). According to her BravoTV.com profile, Hannah was born in Brooklyn, but, via an interview Hannah did with Long Island newspaper Newsday, Berner actually spent a lot of time on Shelter Island — it’s the little island between the two forks — when she was growing up, just miles away from the Summer House house. She summered there with her family in her adolescence, and they spend most major celebrations out there, still. But partying with her family is not quite the same experience Hannah had in the Bravo summer house. “I like to relax and play tennis, play golf. I’m like a retired old man in a 27-year-old body,” Berner said of her more relaxed summers with her family. “[But] going to the Hamptons to hang out with people my age was a fun new experience.” Still, she’s used to the Hamptons experience, which will probably give her a chiller vibe than the people who have never been there before. Old news, you know?